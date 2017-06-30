Selling Power Lists TriNet In Its Top 10 of “50 Best Companies to Sell For”

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – September 22, 2017 – For the fourth year in a row, Selling Power magazine named TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of HR services, one of America’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For. TriNet ranked 10 on the list, up from 28 in 2016 and once again surpassing such corporate giants as Google and Microsoft.

Underscoring its mission to power business success with extraordinary HR, TriNet’s sales force brings unique, industry-specific HR solutions to small and midsize businesses (SMBs). The company serves over 14,000 clients and their more than 329,000 employees[1] as a strategic partner for HR, payroll, employee benefits, employment law compliance and risk mitigation.

Selling Power evaluated TriNet alongside some of the most revered sales organizations in the U.S. for its performance in the following areas:

Compensation and benefits

Hiring, sales training and sales enablement

Customer retention

Now in its 17th year, the corporate research team at Selling Power has identified and ranked the best companies to sell for among the top sales forces in the country.

Experienced sales people interested in bringing strategic HR services to SMBs can visit the TriNet careers page to learn more about career opportunities at TriNet.

Supporting Quotes

Gerhard Gschwandtner, Founder, Selling Power magazine

“Salespeople face great challenges in a digital era. Not only is it harder to get the attention of customers in an age of distractions but many simple sales jobs are also becoming obsolete due to advances in technology. To succeed, salespeople need the support of great leadership and management. The companies that appear on the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For list represent great opportunities for salespeople who are motivated to win and focused on success.”



Burton Goldfield, President and CEO, TriNet

“We are extremely honored to not only be recognized by Selling Power magazine as one of the “50 Best Companies to Sell For” for the fourth year in a row but to also be placed among the top 10. TriNet takes great pride in building a championship sales culture that brings our solutions to the businesses that need them most. Each year we look for ways to improve on how we support our employees who work so hard to help us achieve our mission. Improving our rankings on Selling Power’s list, year over year, is one indication that we are on the right track. We tailor our offerings by industry, which requires an additional degree of dedication and specialization from our salesforce. Once again, they have risen to the challenge of powering business success and I couldn’t be more proud of our dynamic team.”

