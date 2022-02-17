Selling Power Names TriNet One of "50 Best Companies to Sell For"

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – August 31, 2016 – For the third consecutive year, Selling Power magazine named TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, one of America’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For. TriNet ranked 28, up from 34 in 2015. With its ranking in the top 30, TriNet beat out revered industry giants, including Xerox, Google, Microsoft and FedEx.

Underscoring its mission to power business success with extraordinary HR, TriNet’s sales force brings unique, industry-specific HR solutions to small and midsize businesses (SMBs). The company serves SMBs as a strategic partner for HR, payroll, employee benefits, employment law compliance and risk mitigation. Effectively managing HR takes time and effort that can skew a company's focus from its corporate initiatives. TriNet alleviates the administrative burden of HR and helps its more than 13,000 clients and their more than 325,000 employees focus on business success while TriNet manages their critical HR needs.

Selling Power evaluated TriNet alongside some of the most revered sales organizations in the U.S. for its performance in the following areas:

Compensation packages for salespeople

Sales culture

Onboarding and sales-enablement strategies

Training and coaching processes

Annual turnover percentage

Now in its 16th year, the corporate research team at Selling Power has identified and ranked the best companies to sell for among the top sales forces in the country. Founder Gerhard Gschwandtner says the companies that appear in the magazine’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” list create a culture to support their salespeople in every way possible.

Experienced sales people interested in bringing strategic HR services to SMBs can visit the TriNet careers page to learn more about career opportunities at TriNet.

Supporting Quotes

John Turner, Senior Vice President of Sales, TriNet

“We are extremely honored to be recognized by Selling Power magazine as one of the “50 Best Companies to Sell For” for the third year in a row. TriNet takes great pride in building a championship sales culture that brings our solutions to businesses as a strategic partner for HR, payroll, employee benefits, employment law compliance and risk mitigation. We tailor our offerings by industry, so our salesforce goes beyond just providing great service. TriNet is a true strategic partner for its clients in industries such as life sciences, nonprofit, technology, hospitality and other verticals. This type of dedication and specialization requires a very talented sales team that is passionate about powering small business success and we are incredibly proud of this achievement and our team.”

To stay connected, follow TriNet on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

For the latest HR thought leadership, subscribe to the TriNet Blog.

###

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources (HR) function to one strategic partner, which allows them to focus on operating and growing their core business. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits - including health insurance, retirement plans and workers’ compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct transactions anytime, anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

Media Contacts:

Jock Breitwieser

TriNet

Jock.Breitwieser@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7250

TriNet, Ambitions Realized and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.