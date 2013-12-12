01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
The Affordable Care Act - What You Need to Know Breakfast Seminar with Networking

WHO:             Nicole Gouig, Senior Benefits Consultant with TriNet

Nicole joined TriNet as a Human Capital Consultant in February of 2008, where she provided strategic human capital consulting support to customers in the technology, financial and professional services sectors.  More recently, Nicole moved into a specialized role as a Senior Benefits Consultant for TriNet. In this role, Nicole utilizes her HR & benefits experience and knowledge to partner with customer executives and managers to deliver timely and valuable HR services and benefits strategy guidance to clients to ensure quality, compliance and business objectives are achieved.

WHAT:           “The Affordable Care Act – What You Need to Know”

                        This seminar will deliver clear and objective information on the fundamental elements of the Act, including:
  • Accessibility and Affordability
  • Benefit Plan Compliance
  • Underwriting
  • Marketplace Exchanges
 The session will answer questions such as:
  • How do you determine whether your business needs to offer coverage and to whom?
  • What type of coverage do you need to offer your employees?
  • What are the associated penalties if your business is not compliant?
  • What are the options to help you become compliant?
  • What was delayed until 2015?
WHEN:          Thursday, December 12, 2013 7:15 AM – 9:30 AM (CT)

WHERE:        Chez Zee 5406 Balcones Dr., Austin, TX 78731

WHY:             With the Affordable Care Act looming, many people have questions about how it will affect their business. Mingle with fellow entrepreneurs and influencers and learn how the ACA will impact your business.

REGISTER: Tickets are $15. Register here.

 

CONTACT:

Jock Breitwieser                                           Michelle Sieling

TriNet                                                              Bond PR

Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com                     Michelle@bondprus.com

510.875.7250                                                415.349.7434

