The Affordable Care Act - What You Need to Know Breakfast Seminar with Networking

Nicole joined TriNet as a Human Capital Consultant in February of 2008, where she provided strategic human capital consulting support to customers in the technology, financial and professional services sectors. More recently, Nicole moved into a specialized role as a Senior Benefits Consultant for TriNet. In this role, Nicole utilizes her HR & benefits experience and knowledge to partner with customer executives and managers to deliver timely and valuable HR services and benefits strategy guidance to clients to ensure quality, compliance and business objectives are achieved.
WHAT: “The Affordable Care Act – What You Need to Know”
This seminar will deliver clear and objective information on the fundamental elements of the Act, including:
WHERE: Chez Zee 5406 Balcones Dr., Austin, TX 78731
WHY: With the Affordable Care Act looming, many people have questions about how it will affect their business. Mingle with fellow entrepreneurs and influencers and learn how the ACA will impact your business.
REGISTER: Tickets are $15. Register here.
CONTACT:
Jock Breitwieser Michelle Sieling
TriNet Bond PR
Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com Michelle@bondprus.com
510.875.7250 415.349.7434
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.