The Affordable Care Act - What You Need to Know Breakfast Seminar with Networking

Nicole Gouig, Senior Benefits Consultant with TriNet

Nicole joined TriNet as a Human Capital Consultant in February of 2008, where she provided strategic human capital consulting support to customers in the technology, financial and professional services sectors. More recently, Nicole moved into a specialized role as a Senior Benefits Consultant for TriNet. In this role, Nicole utilizes her HR & benefits experience and knowledge to partner with customer executives and managers to deliver timely and valuable HR services and benefits strategy guidance to clients to ensure quality, compliance and business objectives are achieved.

“The Affordable Care Act – What You Need to Know”

Accessibility and Affordability

Benefit Plan Compliance

Underwriting

Marketplace Exchanges

How do you determine whether your business needs to offer coverage and to whom?

What type of coverage do you need to offer your employees?

What are the associated penalties if your business is not compliant?

What are the options to help you become compliant?

What was delayed until 2015?

This seminar will deliver clear and objective information on the fundamental elements of the Act, including:The session will answer questions such as:Thursday, December 12, 2013 7:15 AM – 9:30 AM (CT)

Chez Zee 5406 Balcones Dr., Austin, TX 78731

With the Affordable Care Act looming, many people have questions about how it will affect their business. Mingle with fellow entrepreneurs and influencers and learn how the ACA will impact your business.

