TriNet and OpusConnect’s NYC Young Leadership Chapter Present: Fireside Chat with Burton M. Goldfield, President and CEO, TriNet on The Cycle of Value Creation

WHAT: Burton M. Goldfield, president and CEO of TriNet, joins OpusConnect’s NYC Young Leadership chapter to share the compelling story of TriNet, a company that started in 1988 with “friends and family money” and grew into one of the year's successful IPOs on March 27, 2014.

In this candid and interactive session, Burton will take the audience through his vision of being a public company and what it took to reach this milestone.

The discussion will be moderated by Brian Cohen, chairman of the New York Angels and managing founder of New York Venture Partners.

Key topics Burton will be discussing include:

The role of General Atlantic Partners in the growth of TriNet.

The importance of forging and maintaining key investor relationships.

How to leverage acquisitions and platforms for continued growth and market share.

The IPO process and beyond.

Don’t miss this event designed exclusively for entrepreneurs and the next generation of business leaders.

WHO: Since 2008, Burton M. Goldfield has served as president and CEO of TriNet, a strategic partner to small businesses for payroll, HR, benefits, employment law compliance and risk reduction.

Since joining TriNet, Burton has transformed the company into a leading cloud-based HR provider and professional employer organization (PEO). With offices throughout America, TriNet serves more than 11,000 clients with 302,000+ worksite employees.[1] Its services allow small businesses to regain focus on executing their vision and growing their business while TriNet manages their payroll taxes, day-to-day HR, employment law compliance and Affordable Care Act compliant benefit plans.

The company's net revenue exceeded $500M in 2014 and has more than quadrupled during Burton's tenure.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 7, 2015

WHERE: Convene

101 Park Ave.

New York, NY 10178

(entrance on the corner of 41st St. and Park Ave.)

[1] As of June 30, 2015. Data is sourced from full-time and salaried employees of TriNet clients, whom we refer to as worksite employees.