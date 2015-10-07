TriNet and OpusConnect’s NYC Young Leadership Chapter Present: Fireside Chat with Burton M. Goldfield, President and CEO, TriNet on The Cycle of Value Creation

WHAT: Burton M. Goldfield, president and CEO of TriNet, joins OpusConnect’s NYC Young Leadership chapter to share the compelling story of TriNet, a company that started in 1988 with “friends and family money” and grew into one of the year's successful IPOs on March 27, 2014.
In this candid and interactive session, Burton will take the audience through his vision of being a public company and what it took to reach this milestone.
The discussion will be moderated by Brian Cohen, chairman of the New York Angels and managing founder of New York Venture Partners.
Key topics Burton will be discussing include:
Don’t miss this event designed exclusively for entrepreneurs and the next generation of business leaders.
WHO: Since 2008, Burton M. Goldfield has served as president and CEO of TriNet, a strategic partner to small businesses for payroll, HR, benefits, employment law compliance and risk reduction.
Since joining TriNet, Burton has transformed the company into a leading cloud-based HR provider and professional employer organization (PEO). With offices throughout America, TriNet serves more than 11,000 clients with 302,000+ worksite employees.[1] Its services allow small businesses to regain focus on executing their vision and growing their business while TriNet manages their payroll taxes, day-to-day HR, employment law compliance and Affordable Care Act compliant benefit plans.
The company’s net revenue exceeded $500M in 2014 and has more than quadrupled during Burton’s tenure.The company’s net revenue exceeded $500M in 2014 and has more than quadrupled during Burton’s tenure.
WHEN: Wednesday, October 7, 2015
WHERE: Convene
101 Park Ave.
New York, NY 10178
(entrance on the corner of 41st St. and Park Ave.)
REGISTER: Register here
CONTACT:
Jock Breitwieser
TriNet
510.875.7250
[1] As of June 30, 2015. Data is sourced from full-time and salaried employees of TriNet clients, whom we refer to as worksite employees.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.