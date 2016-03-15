TriNet and PivotDesk Present: Revolutionizing Company Culture

WHO: A panel of founders from four of New York City’s top technology startups, including:

David Mandell, CEO and co-founder of PivotDesk, which provides flexible office space solutions.

Lyndsay McGregor, author, founder of Vega Factor and expert on creating high-performing office cultures.

Justin McLeod, founder and CEO of dating app Hinge.

Oscar Salazar, CPO and co-founder of on-demand healthcare service Pager.

WHAT: This exciting panel will provide insight into how these four successful startups built sustainable office cultures to help them prosper in the competitive technology industry. The conversation will touch on current trends in building an office culture that attracts and inspires top talent, as well as the future of company culture. Emerging entrepreneurs will leave with concrete ideas of how they can build an incredible company culture to help them achieve their own business goals.

Don’t miss this event designed exclusively for technology entrepreneurs.

Complimentary refreshments, including wine, beer and appetizers will be available throughout the event.

WHEN:

Tuesday, March 15, 2016

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET

WHERE:

Rise New York

43 West 23rd St.

New York, NY

REGISTER: Register here

CONTACT:

Jock Breitwieser

TriNet

Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com

510.875.7250