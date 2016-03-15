TriNet and PivotDesk Present: Revolutionizing Company Culture

WHO: A panel of founders from four of New York City’s top technology startups, including:
WHAT: This exciting panel will provide insight into how these four successful startups built sustainable office cultures to help them prosper in the competitive technology industry. The conversation will touch on current trends in building an office culture that attracts and inspires top talent, as well as the future of company culture. Emerging entrepreneurs will leave with concrete ideas of how they can build an incredible company culture to help them achieve their own business goals.
Don’t miss this event designed exclusively for technology entrepreneurs.
Complimentary refreshments, including wine, beer and appetizers will be available throughout the event.
WHEN:
Tuesday, March 15, 2016
6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET
WHERE:
Rise New York
43 West 23rd St.
New York, NY
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.