TriNet Appoints Brady Mickelsen as Chief Legal Officer; Gregory L. Hammond Retires

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – June 15, 2015 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET) , a leading cloud-based provider of HR solutions , today announced the appointment of Brady Mickelsen as senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, effective June 22, 2015. Mickelsen is succeeding Gregory L. Hammond, who will be retiring on June 21, 2015 after nearly 20 years of service, most recently as the company’s senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary.

Mickelsen joins TriNet from global law firm White & Case LLP, where he served as a partner in its Silicon Valley office. Prior to White & Case, he was vice president, associate general counsel and assistant secretary at Oracle Corporation, with responsibility for Oracle's corporate, securities and acquisitions legal group. Mickelsen received his bachelor’s degree in public policy from Stanford University and his juris doctor from the University of Chicago Law School.

Hammond joined TriNet in 1997 and was a driving force behind the company’s growth and success. Among his many achievements, he implemented robust programs for scalable growth, an efficient legal process, a culture of compliance and quality-assurance, and played a leading role in TriNet’s initial public offering.

Supporting Quotes:

Burton M. Goldfield, President and CEO, TriNet

“Greg Hammond’s visionary work and expertise were crucial to TriNet’s success. His contributions helped shape TriNet into the HR partner of choice for America’s leading small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). It is my pleasure to welcome Brady Mickelsen to TriNet’s executive team. His strong background in managing corporate governance and compliance programs, supporting operational teams and advising on business transactions will be an incredible asset for TriNet and our clients as we continue to grow.”

Brady Mickelsen, newly appointed Chief Legal Officer, TriNet

“I am thrilled to join TriNet to help drive continued success and to expand the company’s leadership position. TriNet’s offerings - from managing payroll and benefits to Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI) - allow entrepreneurs to focus on what they do best: driving their businesses. I am eager to apply my experience to create additional value for TriNet and our clients."

Greg Hammond, outgoing Chief Legal Officer, TriNet

“Working for TriNet was the highlight of my professional career and a true labor of love. I am honored by my association with TriNet and the many dedicated individuals with whom I have had the pleasure of working. TriNet is in an excellent position for continued growth and I will closely follow the company’s ongoing success.”

