TriNet Appoints Edward R. Griese as Senior Vice President of Insurance Services

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – February 9, 2016 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive HR solutions, today announced the appointment of insurance veteran Edward R. Griese as its senior vice president of insurance services. In the newly created role, Griese is a key addition to TriNet’s experienced leadership team and deepens TriNet’s expertise in managing the important insurance aspects of the HR business. He will focus on optimizing TriNet’s array of insurance services for the needs of TriNet’s clients and will report directly to Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet’s president and chief executive officer.

Griese joins TriNet from Health First, Inc., where he was president and CEO of Health First Health Plans, a subsidiary providing multiple commercial and Medicare health plans for Health First’s fully integrated health system in Central Florida. As president and CEO of Health First Health Plans, Griese led his team through a rapid growth phase and more than doubled membership in one year.

Previously, Griese was managing director and partner of Alvarez & Marsal, a leading global professional services firm focused on performance improvement and business advisory services. He developed a $125+ million health care savings plan for a foreign government and managed a performance improvement project for a health provider practice of 400+ clinicians.

Between 2004 and 2012, Griese held positions with Munich Re Group, one of the world’s largest reinsurers, where he most recently served as president of Munich Health North America, a business segment of Munich Re, focused on providing healthcare reinsurance solutions, working with primary insurance carriers, underwriters, and third party administrators. Prior to Munich Health, Griese served as managing director and chief operating officer of Munich Re subsidiary, Paramount Health, a third-party health claims administrator based in Mumbai, which he managed through a period of rapid growth.

He has also held executive positions for Cigna International, a global health insurance services company, and UnitedHealthcare International, a provider of health solutions for globally mobile employees, based in Munich.

Griese earned a B.A. in Accounting from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN, and has served on the boards of directors for United Way of Brevard, Best Doctors, America’s Health Insurance Plans, American School of Bombay, Madrid League Baseball and Our Kids, among others.

Supporting Quotes:

Burton M. Goldfield, President and CEO, TriNet

“Our insurance services are a high-valued component of the extensive HR solutions we provide to our clients. I am pleased to add Edward to TriNet’s executive team. His broad expertise will be instrumental in driving a strategic vision for our insurance products while optimizing the day-to-day management of that business. We are focused on delivering the best possible health and risk management solutions to our clients.”

Edward R. Griese, SVP of Insurance Services, TriNet

“Our clients need top-notch health insurance plans to attract and retain the best talent, and a comprehensive workers compensation offering to complement a sound risk and workforce safety environment. I am impressed with the breadth and depth of TriNet’s insurance products, and I look forward to working with the team as we continue to enhance the benefits that we offer to our growing list of clients.”

