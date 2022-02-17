TriNet Appoints New Senior Vice President of Sales

Leading PEO Taps Software Industry Executive to Lead Sales Team, Drive Recruitment

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (April 12, 2012) – TriNet, a trusted provider of best-in-class PEO services to small businesses and entrepreneurs, today announced the appointment of John Turner as the company’s Senior Vice President of Sales. In this role, Turner will be responsible for increasing TriNet’s sales activities and revenue while expanding the company’s sales team.

“We’re thrilled that John has joined our executive team. His proven leadership and hands-on management approach will not only further strengthen our existing sales team, but will also bolster our recruitment activities to ensure we continue to hire the type of professionals that will enable us to maintain our rapid growth,” said Burton M. Goldfield, CEO of TriNet. “Throughout his career, John and his teams have consistently produced results and surpassed targets because of his ability to develop successful sales models for high growth markets, and we’re confident he’ll provide similar leadership at TriNet.”

Prior to TriNet, Turner was the Vice President of Americas Sales at FalconStor Software (NASDAQ: FALC), a provider of data protection and storage virtualization solutions. Under his leadership, the FalconStor team exceeded sales goals while positioning the group for continued success during 2012.

Turner also served as the Vice President for Symantec’s EMEA Technology Sales Organization, the business-technology sales arm for Symantec’s $2B commercial business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). John joined Symantec in connection with its acquisition of VERITAS, where he served as the Senior Director for Western U.S., Emerging Solutions. During his tenure at VERITAS, the business grew over 500% via organic growth and acquisitions. Prior to joining VERITAS, Turner was Vice President of Sales for Gartner CIO Programs, Gartner’s fastest growing business. He started with Gartner in 1998 and held several sales positions before becoming Vice President.

“I’m excited about my new role with TriNet. In addition to leading an aggressive sales team expansion, I’m looking forward to working alongside Burton Goldfield and the other members of the executive team to reinforce TriNet’s role as a trusted partner to entrepreneurs and small business,” said John Turner, TriNet’s Senior Vice President of Sales. “With my deep experience in sales team recruitment and new business development, I’m confident in my ability to contribute to TriNet’s aggressive growth plans.”

Turner received a Bachelor of Science degree from Santa Clara University in Marketing with a minor in International Relations. He was a four-year “walk on” with the Santa Clara Division One basketball team. Turner earned an MBA from San Jose State University and completed a certificate in Negotiation and Influence Strategies from the Stanford Business School.

About TriNet

TriNet is a trusted partner to small businesses, providing critical HR-related services on an outsourced basis. TriNet’s solutions help contain costs, minimize employer-related risks and relieve administrative burden to keep an entrepreneur’s focus on core business functions. From employee benefits service and payroll processing to high-level human capital consulting, TriNet's PEO expertise is integrated with every facet of a client’s business. TriNet specializes in serving fast-moving companies in fields such as technology and financial services, who recognize that top-quality employees are the most critical competitive asset. For more information, please visit https://www.trinet.com.

