DUBLIN, Calif.— November 19, 2018 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of full-service HR solutions for small and medium size businesses (SMBs), today announced the appointment of Samantha Wellington as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer (CLO) and Secretary. Wellington assumes her new role effective immediately.

Reporting directly to TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield, Wellington leads TriNet’s team of legal and compliance experts who serve TriNet and its more-than-16,000 SMB clients in commercial, strategic, compliance and immigration matters, as well as with employee benefits. She joined TriNet in 2016 as Vice President and Associate General Counsel and has since been instrumental to TriNet in the areas of legal strategy development, diversity and inclusion, workplace benefits, gender gap mitigation and the shared economy.

"Samantha has been a strong, trusted member of the TriNet team, providing outstanding leadership and legal expertise across many functional areas of the organization," said Goldfield. "As a member of the executive leadership team, she is well positioned to continue working toward many of TriNet’s key initiatives, including an enhanced customer service experience and HR compliance guidance that helps our clients grow successful companies."

Prior to joining TriNet, Wellington spent 12 years at Oracle, where she held a number of senior legal positions. Her experience also includes legal positions for broadcasting companies in Australia. She holds bachelor’s degrees in creative arts and laws from Wollongong University, as well as a master of laws in communication and technology law from the University of New South Wales.

"I am thrilled to step into this new role and continue to focus on providing the HR products and services that help the incredible businesses we serve to succeed. I have a deep respect for the TriNet colleagues and a passion for our mission," said Wellington.

Wellington replaces Brady Mickelsen, who will remain at TriNet through December 31 to assist in the transition.

# # #

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.





Contacts

Investors:

Alex Bauer

TriNet

Investorrelations@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201 Alex BauerTriNet

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.