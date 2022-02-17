Dublin, CA — December 19, 2019— TriNet today announced that Katherine August-deWilde, a member of TriNet’s Board of Directors and Chair of the Compensation Committee, has been recognized as part of WomenInc.’s 2019 list of Most Influential Corporate Board Directors.

August-deWilde has been a member of the TriNet Board of Directors since 2013 and is vice chair of First Republic Bank. She also serves on the board of directors of First Republic Bank, Eventbrite, Inc., Sunrun, Inc., and OpenGov. Inc. She is a member of the Catalyst Corporate Board Resource and has been a member of the advisory councils of Stanford Graduate School of Business and the Stanford Center on Longevity.

“Katherine is a highly valued member of TriNet’s Board of Directors, a seasoned executive and an admired business leader. Her unique expertise and experience have helped TriNet to grow in its mission to deliver extraordinary HR solutions to small and medium size businesses throughout the country,” said Burton Goldfield, president and CEO, TriNet. “We are honored to have her guidance and influence as TriNet continues to identify areas where we can bring value to stakeholders.”

WomenInc. magazine announced the release of their 2019 WomenInc.’s Most Influential Corporate Directors listing in the upcoming 2019 edition. As a leading business magazine reporting on women’s success and achievement, this issue is the most comprehensive listing of women executives, influencers and achievers contributing leadership to corporate boards.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from WomenInc. It has always been important to me to inspire other professionals—especially women—to take on positions of leadership both in business and the community to effect positive change,” said Katherine August-deWilde.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors:

Alex Bauer

TriNet

Investorrelations@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201 Media:

Fatima Afzal

TriNet

Fatima.Afzal@TriNet.com / PR@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7265





TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.