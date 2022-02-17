TriNet CEO Burton Goldfield Recognized as a “Most Admired CEO” by San Francisco Business Times

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (Nov. 18, 2010) – Burton Goldfield, President and CEO of TriNet, the country’s largest private provider of human resources outsourcing solutions to small businesses, has been recognized as a “Most Admired CEO” by the San Francisco Business Times. Goldfield received the award during a gala event held on November 17, 2010 at the Hilton Union Square Hilton, in San Francisco.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected as a ‘Most Admired CEO’ by the San Francisco Business Times,” said Burton Goldfield, President and CEO of TriNet. “Most importantly, I’d like to thank our talented and hard-working TriNet employees who have been the engine behind TriNet’s continued success. Their hard work has helped our 7,000 small business clients become more efficient and successful.”

Goldfield was recognized for his outstanding leadership in the category of private companies with more than 500 employees. Goldfield was selected by an independent panel of judges who considered multiple nominations for CEOs who consistently demonstrate excellent leadership of their companies, people, industries and communities. An advisory panel considered qualities including leadership, values, vision, company's financial performance, commitment to quality and diversity, work environment, community contributions, innovation and overcoming adversity.

Goldfield was honored along with fellow respected Bay Area business leaders, including:

• George Halvorson, Chairman & CEO, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. (Lifetime Achievement)



• Michael Mendes, Chairman, President & CEO, Diamond Foods (Public company over $500 million)



• James D. White, Chairman & CEO, Jamba Juice (Public company under $500 million)



• William Butler, CEO, W.L. Butler Construction Inc. (Private company under 500 employees)



• Kim Kaselionis, President & CEO, Circle Bank (Small business)



• Cary Rosenzweig, CEO, IMVU (Emerging growth)



• Uri Eliahu, President & CEO, ENGEO Inc. (Professional services)



• Mark Laret, CEO, UCSF Medical Center & UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital (Institution)



• Jane Graf, President, Mercy Housing California (Non-profit large)



• Nicole Taylor, President & CEO, East Bay Community Foundation (Non-profit small)



• Sean Marx, CEO, Give Something Back Business Products Inc. (Corporate citizen)



• Dan Angel, President, Golden Gate University (Turnaround)

