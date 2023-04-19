01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Press Releases

TriNet Debuts New Episode of TriNet PeopleForce Podcast with Michael Mendenhall Featuring Dr. Brook Parker-Bello, More Too Life Founder and CEO

DUBLIN, Calif. — May 17, 2023

WHAT: The podcast series takes a fresh look at the entrepreneurial journey of dynamic business leaders as they share their stories along with insights on today’s business trends.

In this episode, host Michael Mendenhall chats with Dr. Brook Parker-Bello, Founder and CEO of More Too Life about her foundation and how she got involved in preventing sexual violence and human trafficking. Dr. Bello discusses how her acting career and life experiences led her to inspire people to be unabashed in being their authentic selves and to be unafraid to speak loudly if something inappropriate happens to them. More Too Life was one of several TriNet customers recently featured in the latest People Matter advertising campaign during the unveiling of TriNet’s new brand identity.

WHO: Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer, TriNet

Brook Parker-Bello, Ph.D, Founder and CEO, More Too Life

WHEN: Available now

WHERE: TriNet RISE, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


Investors:
Alex Bauer
TriNet
Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com
(510) 875-7201

Media:
Renee Brotherton / Josh Gross
TriNet
Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com
Josh.Gross@TriNet.com
(408) 646-5103 / (347) 432-8300

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.


TriNet Wins Four Stevie Awards for TriNet PeopleForce 2022

April 28, 2023

TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it has won four Stevie® Awards from the 21st Annual American Business Awards® (ABA).

TriNet to Host Second Annual Small Business Week Summit May 1-4

April 19, 2023

TriNet’s Small Business Week Summit will feature a curated series of discussions and interviews with thought leaders and experts who understand the unique challenges of running SMBs. The virtual event will run during National Small Business Week, the country’s weeklong celebration of the vital role that entrepreneurs and small businesses play in driving the U.S. economy forward.

