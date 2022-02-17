TriNet Featured on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 500|5000

For the Fifth Consecutive Year, Leading Provider of On-Demand HR Services to Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs Appears on the 2012 Inc. 500|5000

SAN LEANDRO, CA, August 22, 2012 -- Inc. Magazine today ranked TriNet No. 2780 on its sixth annual Inc. 500|5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy - America’s independent entrepreneurs.

In a stagnant economic environment, median growth rate of 2012 Inc. 500|5000 companies remains an impressive 97 percent. The companies on this year’s list report having created over 400,000 jobs in the past three years, and aggregate revenue among the honorees reached $299 billion. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/5000.

“We’re delighted that TriNet continues to be a stalwart in Inc.’s list of America’s fastest-growing private companies,” said Burton M. Goldfield, CEO at TriNet. “Our ranking in the Inc. 5000 further reinforces the value we provide as trusted advisors to small businesses and entrepreneurs to help them grow their companies.”

TriNet was ranked 89th out of 174 Human Resources companies included in the listing, and 105th (of 252) among companies with revenues between $100M and $250M. When dividing the list by geographic location, TriNet ranked 104th in the San Francisco Bay Area, out of 165 companies.

TriNet debuted as a member of the Inc. 500 Hall of Fame in 1999 after five consecutive listings (12th in 1995, 79th in 1996, 166th in 1997, 319th in 1998 and 381st in 1999). In 2007, Inc. grew its list to include 5,000 companies and included TriNet in its 2008 rankings at No. 3,369, in 2009 at No. 2,185, in 2010 at No. 1,601 and in 2011 at No. 2068. Details for each of these honors can be found in the awards archive of our website.

"Now, more than ever, we depend on Inc. 500/5000 companies to spur innovation, provide jobs, and drive the economy forward. Growth companies, not large corporations, are where the action is,” says Inc. Editor Eric Schurenberg.

The 2012 Inc. 500|5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2008 to 2011. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2008 and had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2011. The minimum revenue required for 2008 is $100,000; the minimum for 2011 is $2 million. Companies on the Inc. 500 represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000 and are featured in Inc.’s September issue, which can be found at www.inc.com/500.

