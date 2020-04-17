TriNet & Harris Poll Webinar: Industry-Wide Pulse Survey Results - The State of Small and Medium-Size Business During COVID-19

Webinar Series: America’s Economic Engine — The State of Small and Medium Size Business During COVID-19

TriNet, in collaboration with Harris Poll is taking the pulse of small and medium size businesses (SMBs) industry-wide.





Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer TriNet, along with Paula Stratton, Senior Consultant, Brand Strategy and Experience at The Harris Poll will reveal and discuss the results of the pulse survey.