WHO:  Ronald Pierce is senior corporate counsel on TriNet’s client benefits team and an expert on benefits-related compliance issues and controversies. He has more than two decades of experience helping small and midsize businesses alleviate a variety of concerns, including equity management, executive compensation, severance pay, retirement benefits, health plan issues, contract negotiation and compliance with various business regulations. He holds a juris doctorate from Pepperdine University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Brigham Young University.

WHAT: The ACA presents employers with a lot of new regulations, requirements and deadlines. During this free event, attendees will learn critical information to help meet ACA demands, including:

-       Key information about ACA rules and regulations that affect SMBs

-       Upcoming deadlines

-       Compliance requirements

-       Definition of applicable large employer (ALE)

-       When employees are considered full-time and benefits-eligible

-       How to comply with the new Internal Revenue Code section 6056 reporting requirements

Attendees will gain the confidence to manage the ACA in their workplace. Complimentary refreshments will be served.

WHEN:   
Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016
5:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: 
2nd St. District
118 Nueces St.
Austin, TX 78701

REGISTER:  
RSVP here; space is limited.

 

CONTACT:
Jock Breitwieser                                          
TriNet                                                            
Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com                    
510.875.7250                                   

