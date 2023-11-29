Press Releases

WHO: Marla Cussen is a senior benefits consultant at TriNet and go-to Affordable Care Act professional. Marla has worked in the professional employer organization (PEO) industry for 18 years. She has held a variety of positions with strong focus on benefits and the customer experience. She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and has a New Jersey life and health insurance producer license. She holds a bachelor of arts in psychology from Dickinson College.



WHAT: The ACA presents employers with a lot of new regulations, requirements and deadlines.

During this free event, attendees will learn critical information to help meet ACA demands, including:

Key information about ACA rules and regulations that affect SMBs

Upcoming deadlines

Compliance requirements

Definition of applicable large employer (ALE)

When employees are considered full-time and benefits-eligible

How to comply with the new Internal Revenue Code section 6056 reporting requirement.

Attendees will gain the confidence to manage the ACA in their workplace. Complimentary refreshments will be served.



WHEN:

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016

6 p.m. ET



WHERE:

Upper Story

979 Third Ave.

14th floor

New York, NY 10022



REGISTER: Register here; space is limited.



CONTACT:

Jock Breitwieser

TriNet

Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com

510.875.7250