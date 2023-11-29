About UsNews and PressTriNet Insights Presents: ACA Over Drinks in Stamford, Conn.
TriNet Insights Presents: ACA Over Drinks in Stamford, Conn.

WHO: Marla Cussen, senior benefits consultant at TriNet and go-to Affordable Care Act professional. Marla has worked in the professional employer organization (PEO) industry for 18 years. She has held a variety of positions with strong focus on benefits and the customer experience. She is also a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and has a New Jersey life and health insurance producer license. She holds a bachelor of arts in psychology from Dickinson College.

WHAT: The Affordable Care Act (ACA) presents employers with a lot of new regulations, requirements and deadlines.

Attendees will learn critical information to help meet ACA demands, including:

  • Key information about ACA rules and regulations that affect SMBs
  • Deadlines to be aware of
  • Compliance requirements
  • Definition of applicable large employer (ALE)
  • When employees are considered full-time and benefits-eligible
  • How to comply with the new Internal Revenue Code section 6056 reporting requirements

In this free event, attendees will gain the confidence to manage ACA in their workplace. Complimentary refreshments will be served.

WHEN:        
Wednesday, June 22, 2016
6 p.m. ET

WHERE: 
Stamford Innovation Center
175 Atlantic St.
Stamford, CT 06901

REGISTER: Register here; space is limited.

CONTACT:

Jock Breitwieser
TriNet
Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com
510.875.7250

