TriNet Insights Presents: ACA Over Lunch in Dallas

WHO: Ronald Pierce is senior corporate counsel on TriNet’s client benefits team and an expert on benefits-related compliance issues and controversies. He has more than two decades of experience helping small to midsize businesses alleviate a variety of concerns, including equity management, executive compensation, severance pay, retirement benefits, health plan issues, contract negotiation and compliance with various business regulations. He holds a juris doctorate from Pepperdine University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Brigham Young University.
WHAT: The ACA presents employers with a lot of new regulations, requirements and deadlines. During this free event, attendees will learn critical information to help meet ACA demands, including:
- Key information about ACA rules and regulations that affect SMBs
- Upcoming deadlines
- Compliance requirements
- Definition of applicable large employer (ALE)
- When employees are considered full-time and benefits-eligible
- How to comply with the new Internal Revenue Code section 6056 reporting requirements
Attendees will gain the confidence to manage the ACA in their workplace. Complimentary lunch will be served.
WHEN:
Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016
11:30 a.m. CT
WHERE:
Eighteen100 Dallas
1910 Pacific Ave.
Suite 18100 (18th floor)
Dallas, TX 75201
REGISTER:
RSVP here; space is limited.
CONTACT:
Jock Breitwieser
TriNet
Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com
510.875.7250
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
