TriNet Insights Presents: ACA Over Lunch in San Francisco

WHO: Allison Oppocher is a senior benefits consultant with TriNet. She has more than 10 years of experience in human resources and works directly with small to midsize businesses (SMBs) to create benefits funding strategies that help them achieve their goals. This includes working with SMB clients to maintain compliance with Affordable Care Act (ACA) regulations. Allison holds a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification.
WHAT: The ACA presents employers with a lot of new regulations, requirements and deadlines. During this free event, attendees will learn critical information to help meet ACA demands, including:
Attendees will gain the confidence to manage the ACA in their workplace. Complimentary lunch will be served.
WHEN:
Wednesday, August 10, 2016
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. PT
WHERE:
1161 Mission St., 1st Fl.
San Francisco, CA 94103
REGISTER:
RSVP here; space is limited.
CONTACT:
Jock Breitwieser
TriNet
Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com
510.875.7250
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.