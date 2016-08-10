TriNet Insights Presents: ACA Over Lunch in San Francisco

WHO: Allison Oppocher is a senior benefits consultant with TriNet. She has more than 10 years of experience in human resources and works directly with small to midsize businesses (SMBs) to create benefits funding strategies that help them achieve their goals. This includes working with SMB clients to maintain compliance with Affordable Care Act (ACA) regulations. Allison holds a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification.

WHAT: The ACA presents employers with a lot of new regulations, requirements and deadlines. During this free event, attendees will learn critical information to help meet ACA demands, including:

Key information about ACA rules and regulations that affect SMBs

Upcoming deadlines

Compliance requirements

Definition of applicable large employer (ALE)

When employees are considered full-time and benefits-eligible

How to comply with the new Internal Revenue Code section 6056 reporting requirements

Attendees will gain the confidence to manage the ACA in their workplace. Complimentary lunch will be served.

WHEN:

Wednesday, August 10, 2016

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. PT

WHERE:

1161 Mission St., 1st Fl.

San Francisco, CA 94103

REGISTER:

RSVP here; space is limited.

CONTACT:

Jock Breitwieser

TriNet

Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com

510.875.7250