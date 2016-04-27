TriNet Insights Presents: Revolutionizing Equality in the Workplace

WHO: A panel of women leaders and entrepreneurs from some of San Francisco’s top startups in a variety of industries, including:

Moderator Sharon Knight, a healthcare executive, investor and advisor.

Carol Carpenter, CEO of ElasticBox, a cloud-based IT services platform.

Mylea Charvat, Ph.D., CEO and founder of biotech company Savonix.

Elizabeth Zaborowska, founder and CEO of Bhava Communications, a public relations and marketing firm.

WHAT: The workplace diversity revolution is here and women are powering their way to the top with increasing frequency. Entrepreneurs who aren’t embracing this change are in danger of being left behind by it. This panel will give you the opportunity to hear form four successful local female leaders as they share their own experiences in breaking barriers, empowering other women and doing their part to modernize the workplace for the benefit of everyone.

This panel is open to all business owners, executives and entrepreneurs who want to learn how empowering women can benefit their organization.

Complimentary refreshments, including drinks and appetizers, will be available during the rooftop happy hour at the beginning of the event.

WHEN:

Wednesday, April 27, 2016

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. PT

WHERE:

Galvanize San Francisco

44 Tehama St.

San Francisco, CA 94105

REGISTER: Register here.

CONTACT:

Jock Breitwieser

TriNet

Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com

510.875.7250