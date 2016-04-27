TriNet Insights Presents: Revolutionizing Equality in the Workplace

WHO: A panel of women leaders and entrepreneurs from some of San Francisco’s top startups in a variety of industries, including:
WHAT: The workplace diversity revolution is here and women are powering their way to the top with increasing frequency. Entrepreneurs who aren’t embracing this change are in danger of being left behind by it. This panel will give you the opportunity to hear form four successful local female leaders as they share their own experiences in breaking barriers, empowering other women and doing their part to modernize the workplace for the benefit of everyone.
This panel is open to all business owners, executives and entrepreneurs who want to learn how empowering women can benefit their organization.
Complimentary refreshments, including drinks and appetizers, will be available during the rooftop happy hour at the beginning of the event.
WHEN:
Wednesday, April 27, 2016
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. PT
WHERE:
Galvanize San Francisco
44 Tehama St.
San Francisco, CA 94105
CONTACT:
Jock Breitwieser
TriNet
Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com
510.875.7250
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.