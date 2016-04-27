01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
HOME > ABOUT US > NEWS AND PRESS > PRESS RELEASES > TRINET INSIGHTS PRESENTS:...
Press Releases

TriNet Insights Presents: Revolutionizing Equality in the Workplace

WHO:  A panel of women leaders and entrepreneurs from some of San Francisco’s top startups in a variety of industries, including:

  • Moderator Sharon Knight, a healthcare executive, investor and advisor.
  • Carol Carpenter, CEO of ElasticBox, a cloud-based IT services platform.
  • Mylea Charvat, Ph.D., CEO and founder of biotech company Savonix.
  • Elizabeth Zaborowska, founder and CEO of Bhava Communications, a public relations and marketing firm.

WHAT:  The workplace diversity revolution is here and women are powering their way to the top with increasing frequency. Entrepreneurs who aren’t embracing this change are in danger of being left behind by it. This panel will give you the opportunity to hear form four successful local female leaders as they share their own experiences in breaking barriers, empowering other women and doing their part to modernize the workplace for the benefit of everyone.

This panel is open to all business owners, executives and entrepreneurs who want to learn how empowering women can benefit their organization.

Complimentary refreshments, including drinks and appetizers, will be available during the rooftop happy hour at the beginning of the event.

WHEN: 
Wednesday, April 27, 2016
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. PT

WHERE: 
Galvanize San Francisco
44 Tehama St.
San Francisco, CA 94105

REGISTER:   Register here.

CONTACT: 

Jock Breitwieser
TriNet
Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com 
510.875.7250

Latest Press Releases

TriNet Group, Inc. Announces Final Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

March 22, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.

TriNet Group, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

March 18, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.

TriNet Group, Inc. Commences a Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $300 Million of its Common Stock

February 17, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.

Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy