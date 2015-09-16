TriNet Inspire Insights Presents: 10 Risks Faced by Not-for-Profits and How to Avoid Them

WHO: Muhammed Chaudhry, president & CEO, Silicon Valley Education Foundation and Jacqueline Breslin, director, Human Capital Services, TriNet.

WHAT: Attendees of this thought-provoking discussion will gain insightful information on 10 HR risks and:

Learn to avoid HR risks that threaten their organization

Gain new HR insights

Learn ways to steer their organization clear of potential HR penalties

Network with their peers

Don’t miss this event designed exclusively for not-for-profit organizations.

TriNet will raffle a $5,000 donation to a not-for-profit organization. Must be present to win.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 16th, 2015

WHERE: Impact Hub Oakland, 2323 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612

REGISTER: Register here

CONTACT:

Jock Breitwieser

TriNet

Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com

510.875.7250

For more information, join us at #TriNetInsights