01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
HOME > ABOUT US > NEWS AND PRESS > PRESS RELEASES > TRINET INSPIRE INSIGHTS...
Press Releases

TriNet Inspire Insights Presents: 10 Risks Faced by Not-for-Profits and How to Avoid Them

 

WHO:           Muhammed Chaudhry, president & CEO, Silicon Valley Education Foundation and Jacqueline Breslin, director, Human Capital Services, TriNet.

WHAT:         Attendees of this thought-provoking discussion will gain insightful information on 10 HR risks and:

  • Learn to avoid HR risks that threaten their organization
  • Gain new HR insights
  • Learn ways to steer their organization clear of potential HR penalties
  • Network with their peers

Don’t miss this event designed exclusively for not-for-profit organizations.

TriNet will raffle a $5,000 donation to a not-for-profit organization. Must be present to win.

WHEN:         Wednesday, September 16th, 2015

WHERE:       Impact Hub Oakland, 2323 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612

REGISTER:   Register here

CONTACT:

Jock Breitwieser

TriNet

Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com

510.875.7250

For more information, join us at #TriNetInsights

Latest Press Releases

TriNet Group, Inc. Announces Final Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

March 22, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.

TriNet Group, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

March 18, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.

TriNet Group, Inc. Commences a Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $300 Million of its Common Stock

February 17, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.

Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy