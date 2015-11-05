TriNet Inspire Insights Presents: Find and Fix 7 Common Pitfalls in Biotech Startups

WHO: Dr. Craig Shimasaki, co-founder and president & CEO of Moleculera Labs. Dr. Shimasaki is a scientist, businessperson and serial entrepreneur with over 31 years of biotechnology industry experience.
WHAT: Dr. Shimasaki will discuss the seven most common startup mistakes that biotech leaders make and provide insight on how to recognize and repair these mistakes before time and capital run out.
Don’t miss this event designed exclusively for biotech entrepreneurs.
Complimentary refreshments, including wine, beer and appetizers will be provided.
WHEN: Thursday, November 5, 2015 at 6 p.m. ET
WHERE:
The Benjamin Hotel
125 East 50th St.
New York, NY 10022
CONTACT:
Jock Breitwieser
TriNet
510.875.7250
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.