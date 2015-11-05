TriNet Inspire Insights Presents: Find and Fix 7 Common Pitfalls in Biotech Startups

WHO: Dr. Craig Shimasaki, co-founder and president & CEO of Moleculera Labs. Dr. Shimasaki is a scientist, businessperson and serial entrepreneur with over 31 years of biotechnology industry experience.

WHAT: Dr. Shimasaki will discuss the seven most common startup mistakes that biotech leaders make and provide insight on how to recognize and repair these mistakes before time and capital run out.

Don’t miss this event designed exclusively for biotech entrepreneurs.

Complimentary refreshments, including wine, beer and appetizers will be provided.

WHEN: Thursday, November 5, 2015 at 6 p.m. ET

WHERE:

The Benjamin Hotel

125 East 50th St.

New York, NY 10022

REGISTER: Register here

CONTACT:

Jock Breitwieser

TriNet

Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com

510.875.7250

For more information join us on #TriNetInsights