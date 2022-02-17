DUBLIN, Calif.—March 14, 2019—TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of full-service HR solutions for small and medium size businesses (SMBs), today announced that Dilshad Simons has joined the company as senior vice president, Products. Reporting directly to Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet’s president and chief executive officer, Simons will lead the products function and serve as a member of TriNet’s senior executive team.

In this role, Simons will have responsibility for leading TriNet’s product strategy across all verticals. TriNet currently goes to market through six verticals that include: Financial Services, Life Sciences, Technology, Main Street, Nonprofit and Professional Services.

“Dilshad comes to TriNet with tremendous product management experience and proven success in connecting technology and business to drive software innovation and deliver market-leading products that will benefit our company and our valued SMB clients,” said Goldfield. “In addition to her demonstrated and successful product history, Dilshad has an outstanding reputation for leading and building strong teams and we are thrilled to have her join TriNet and lead our products team.”

Simons most recently served as senior vice president, Product Management for the Agile Management Business Unit of CA Technologies. Previously, and as part of her more than 20 years of experience, she held leadership and product management roles at Jive Software, Avaya, Oracle and Microsoft. Simons holds a degree in Industrial Engineering, with a concentration in Computer Science from Bosphorus University in Turkey.

“I am very happy to join TriNet and lead the product management team to further enhance our industry-leading HR solutions product portfolio,” said Simons. “Our valued clients depend on TriNet’s products so they can be free to focus on their people and growing their business—and I look forward to leading and driving our innovative world-class HR product solutions.”

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

