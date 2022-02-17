TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer

DUBLIN, Calif. – May 7, 2018 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive HR services today announced that Olivier Kohler has joined the company as senior vice president and chief operations officer. Reporting directly to Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet’s president and chief executive officer, Kohler will lead TriNet’s client services and service operations teams—both major functions of the TriNet client experience.

Drawing upon his extensive client service and operational experience, Kohler will lead a significant role in enhancing the client experience and improving satisfaction for the nearly 16,000 small and midsize business (SMB) clients that TriNet proudly serves.

Kohler is highly experienced in leading teams and transformations in world-renowned companies and most recently served as chief operating officer for investment management firm Bridgewater Associates. Prior to Bridgewater, he was chief administrative officer and senior vice president for Cisco Systems, where he led the company’s digitization efforts and managed the Global Business Services unit. His business management experience also includes 28 years with Hewlett-Packard, where he most recently served as global head and general manager for the company’s Enterprise and Strategic Alliances organization.

Kohler holds degrees in Accounting & Computer Science, as well as Business Management, from École Supérieure de Commerce in Switzerland.

Supporting Quotes:

Olivier Kohler, Senior Vice President & Chief Operations Officer, TriNet

“It is an exciting time in TriNet’s journey and I am thrilled to join the organization and lead the team to further enhance the overall TriNet client experience. Our HR solutions play an important role in helping our clients attract and retain key talent, maintain HR compliance and find relief from some of the HR administrative tasks so they can focus on achieving success.”

Burton M. Goldfield, President and CEO, TriNet

“Olivier has a well-deserved reputation as a high-impact and innovative leader with a wealth of knowledge and experience in leading successful business operations and driving increased customer satisfaction. Client experience and satisfaction is of paramount importance at TriNet and we are very happy to have Olivier join the team and lead this business focus for the company.”

