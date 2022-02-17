TriNet Names Veteran Technology Sales Executive Jonathan LeCompte as Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer

Dublin, CA — May 17, 2021— TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that Jonathan LeCompte is the company’s new Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, effective immediately.
LeCompte joins TriNet from Verizon Communications, where he served more than 27 years working in executive sales roles with increasing levels of responsibility. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and President of the West Area for Verizon, leading 5,000 employees. Prior to that role, and as President of the Pacific Market, LeCompte had P&L responsibility for a $14 billion organization that saw consistent growth in both market share and service revenue.
Reporting directly to Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet’s President and Chief Executive Officer, LeCompte is a key addition to TriNet’s executive team, leading TriNet’s sales function.
“Jonathan has an incredible track record of innovative thinking, strong sales expertise and a proven leadership style that has resulted in significant revenue and customer growth,” said TriNet President and Chief Executive Officer, Burton M. Goldfield.
He added, “Jonathan is a seasoned leader who has earned a reputation for putting his people first. I am thrilled to welcome him to the TriNet team and excited to see how his contributions positively impact our customers, colleagues and company.”
“Small and medium-size businesses play a pivotal role in the U.S. economy and are a key driver of innovation,” said LeCompte. “I am excited to join a world-class company that provides comprehensive HR solutions that help these entrepreneurs grow their business. I look forward to working with the team and contributing to TriNet’s success.”
LeCompte will be based in TriNet’s headquarters in Dublin, California. He is a native of the Pacific Northwest and earned a bachelor’s degree from Seattle University.
