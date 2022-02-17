TriNet PeopleForce Commences Tomorrow October 20, 2020

Three-Day Virtual Conference for SMBs Features Former U.S. President, Medical Experts and Renowned Business Leaders

DUBLIN, Calif.—October 19, 2020

WHAT: TriNet will host the inaugural TriNet PeopleForce conference October 20-22. The one-of-a-kind virtual conference for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) will feature prominent speakers including former U.S. President George W. Bush, who will discuss his time in the Oval Office, the challenges facing America and the country’s businesses, the power of freedom and the importance of resiliency. The virtual conference will address a diverse agenda of critical and timely issues that affect SMBs, including the state of the economy, social justice, the future of business and more.

TriNet PeopleForce will begin tomorrow, October 20, with a State of the Union for SMBs from TriNet President and CEO, Burton M. Goldfield, and TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall. The three-day conference will feature a distinguished group of business experts, public servants, educators and thought leaders.

The agenda for TriNet PeopleForce includes:

State of the Union for SMBs

Systemic Discrimination

Business Unusual: 2020’s Economy Trade and SMBs

How Do I Figure Out the Fiscal Stimulus?

In the New Normal, Cash (Flow) is King

Before They Burn Out: Beating Employee Stress

Talk Your Team Through Change Like a Boss

The Workforce vs. The Workplace

COVID vs. Work Culture: Can We Win?

Employment Risk in Today’s Workplace

Customer Experience 2.0, Not All Digital

When Will COVID-19 End & What Will the Next Pandemic Look Like?

Inequality Doesn’t Work Here

Health Care Trends: Hang On, It Could be a Wild Ride

Getting to the Other Side: How (and When) Will the Economy Recover?

Movement Not a Moment: How Diversity Makes Your Business Better

Doing the Pandemic Pivot: Facts from the Frontline

2020 Vision: How COVID-19 is Accelerating the Future of Work

Healing Healthcare

Outlook on Healthcare Costs

Post Corona: Winners & Losers





WHO: Speakers at TriNet PeopleForce include:

Former U.S. President George W. Bush

Jenna Bush Hager, NY Times best-selling author and co-host of NBC News’ “Today with Hoda & Jenna”

Mona Sutphen, Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff, former Managing Director, UBS and Senior Advisor at Vistria Group

Eric H. Holder, Jr., 82nd U.S. Attorney General

TriNet HR and business experts





WHEN: October 20 – 22, beginning at 9 a.m. PT

WHERE: Register here to join TriNet PeopleForce.



