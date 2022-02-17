01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Press Releases

TriNet PeopleForce Commences Tomorrow October 20, 2020

Three-Day Virtual Conference for SMBs Features Former U.S. President, Medical Experts and Renowned Business Leaders

DUBLIN, Calif.—October 19, 2020

WHAT: TriNet will host the inaugural TriNet PeopleForce conference October 20-22. The one-of-a-kind virtual conference for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) will feature prominent speakers including former U.S. President George W. Bush, who will discuss his time in the Oval Office, the challenges facing America and the country’s businesses, the power of freedom and the importance of resiliency. The virtual conference will address a diverse agenda of critical and timely issues that affect SMBs, including the state of the economy, social justice, the future of business and more.

TriNet PeopleForce will begin tomorrow, October 20, with a State of the Union for SMBs from TriNet President and CEO, Burton M. Goldfield, and TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall. The three-day conference will feature a distinguished group of business experts, public servants, educators and thought leaders.

The agenda for TriNet PeopleForce includes:

  • State of the Union for SMBs
  • Systemic Discrimination
  • Business Unusual: 2020’s Economy Trade and SMBs
  • How Do I Figure Out the Fiscal Stimulus?
  • In the New Normal, Cash (Flow) is King
  • Before They Burn Out: Beating Employee Stress
  • Talk Your Team Through Change Like a Boss
  • The Workforce vs. The Workplace
  • COVID vs. Work Culture: Can We Win?
  • Employment Risk in Today’s Workplace
  • Customer Experience 2.0, Not All Digital
  • When Will COVID-19 End & What Will the Next Pandemic Look Like?
  • Inequality Doesn’t Work Here
  • Health Care Trends: Hang On, It Could be a Wild Ride
  • Getting to the Other Side: How (and When) Will the Economy Recover?
  • Movement Not a Moment: How Diversity Makes Your Business Better
  • Doing the Pandemic Pivot: Facts from the Frontline
  • 2020 Vision: How COVID-19 is Accelerating the Future of Work
  • Healing Healthcare
  • Outlook on Healthcare Costs
  • Post Corona: Winners & Losers


WHO: Speakers at TriNet PeopleForce include:

  • Former U.S. President George W. Bush
  • Jenna Bush Hager, NY Times best-selling author and co-host of NBC News’ “Today with Hoda & Jenna”
  • Mona Sutphen, Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff, former Managing Director, UBS and Senior Advisor at Vistria Group
  • Eric H. Holder, Jr., 82nd U.S. Attorney General
  • TriNet HR and business experts


WHEN: October 20 – 22, beginning at 9 a.m. PT

WHERE: Register here to join TriNet PeopleForce.


About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.


Investors:
Alex Bauer
TriNet
Investorrelations@TriNet.com
(510) 875-7201

Media:
Renee Brotherton
TriNet
Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com
(408) 646-5103

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

