01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Let's Connect
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
HOME > ABOUT US > NEWS AND PRESS > PRESS RELEASES > TRINET PEOPLEFORCEX EVENT...
Press Releases

TriNet PeopleForceX Event for Austin’s Small and Medium-Size Business Leaders Tuesday, August 16

Panel Discussion Centered Around Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Survey in Association with TriNet: How to Make Your Business More Resilient

DUBLIN, Calif.— August 4, 2022

WHAT: TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses, will be in Austin for PeopleForceX, an extension of its award-winning TriNet PeopleForce conference. The event will feature a thoughtful discussion centered around a recent Harvard Business Review Analytic Services survey in association with TriNet that focused on business resiliency, transformation, agility, and innovation for small and medium-size businesses. Austin area business leaders will also be in attendance. Registration link is here.

WHO: Michael Mendenhall, TriNet’s Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer 

Alex Clemente, Managing Director, Harvard Business Review Analytic Services

Aaron Ali, M.D., Co-Founder & CEO, MedtoMarket

    WHEN: Tuesday, August 16, 3:00-7:00pm CT

    WHERE: The LINE

    111 East Cesar Chavez Street

    Austin, TX 78701

    About TriNet   
    TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.


    Investors:
    Alex Bauer
    TriNet
    Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com
    (510) 875-7201

    Media:
    Renee Brotherton / Josh Gross
    TriNet
    Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com
    Josh.Gross@TriNet.com
    (408) 646-5103 / (347) 432-8300

    TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.


    Latest Press Releases

    TriNet PeopleForceX Event for Austin’s Small and Medium-Size Business Leaders Tuesday, August 16

    August 4, 2022

    Panel discussion centered around Harvard business review analytic services survey in association with TriNet: How to make your business more resilient.

    TriNet Announces Enrich™ First-Of-Its-Kind Product Line for Small and Medium-Size Businesses

    July 26, 2022

    TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the launch of Enrich™, a revolutionary product line that will allow its customers to expand the benefits they offer their employees.

    TriNet Adds New York Times Best-Selling Author and Feminist Activist Gloria Steinem, World-Renowned Chef and Humanitarian José Andrés, and Former Ukrainian Press Secretary Iuliia Mendel to Roster of Esteemed Speakers at TriNet PeopleForce

    July 22, 2022

    TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of three new speakers to its roster of thought leaders and influencers for TriNet PeopleForce 2022.

    Investor Relations
    Partners
    Referrals
    Developers
    Careers
    Tools
    eGuides
    Blog
    Pricing
    FAQs
    Contact Us
    Get Support
    TriNet Mobile App
    Apple Store Icon
    Google Play Store Icon
    ©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
    Terms of Use Privacy