TriNet PeopleForceX Event for Austin’s Small and Medium-Size Business Leaders Tuesday, August 16

Panel Discussion Centered Around Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Survey in Association with TriNet: How to Make Your Business More Resilient

DUBLIN, Calif.— August 4, 2022



WHAT: TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses, will be in Austin for PeopleForceX, an extension of its award-winning TriNet PeopleForce conference. The event will feature a thoughtful discussion centered around a recent Harvard Business Review Analytic Services survey in association with TriNet that focused on business resiliency, transformation, agility, and innovation for small and medium-size businesses. Austin area business leaders will also be in attendance. Registration link is here.

WHO: Michael Mendenhall, TriNet’s Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer

Alex Clemente, Managing Director, Harvard Business Review Analytic Services

Aaron Ali, M.D., Co-Founder & CEO, MedtoMarket

WHEN: Tuesday, August 16, 3:00-7:00pm CT

WHERE: The LINE

111 East Cesar Chavez Street

Austin, TX 78701