TriNet Presents: Juggle the Struggle in Fort Lauderdale

WHO: Ronald Pierce is managing counsel on TriNet’s client benefits team and an expert on benefits-related compliance issues and controversies. He has more than two decades of experience helping small to midsize businesses (SMBs) alleviate a variety of concerns, including equity management, executive compensation, severance pay, retirement benefits, health plan issues, contract negotiation and compliance with various business regulations. He holds a juris doctorate from Pepperdine University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Brigham Young University.
WHAT: This event is designed to walk you through some of the most pressing HR concerns that are currently top-of-mind and in the news. Attendees will hear about updated regulations, why they matter for SMBs and TriNet’s suggestions on how to tackle compliance issues in 2017.
Complimentary refreshments will be served
WHEN:
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
4 p.m. ET
WHERE:
Chima Brazilian Steakhouse
2400 E. Las Olas Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
REGISTER: RSVP here; space is limited.
CONTACT:
Fatima Afzal
TriNet
Fatima.Afzal@TriNet.com
510.875.7265
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.