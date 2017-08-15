TriNet Presents: Juggle the Struggle in Los Angeles

WHO: Jackie Breslin is director of TriNet’s HR Center of Expertise. She leads a dedicated team of HR professionals who provide guidance to small and midsize businesses (SMBs) on issues related to compliance, workplace investigations and employee relations. Jackie’s experience is in implementing and managing HR programs and includes policy development, performance management, compensation, recruitment and retention, learning and development, and coaching. Jackie was named Human Resources Professional of the Year by the Stevie Awards for Great Employers in 2016.

WHAT: This event is designed to walk you through some of the most pressing HR concerns that are currently top-of-mind and in the news. Attendees will hear about updated regulations, why they matter for SMBs and TriNet’s suggestions on how to tackle compliance issues in 2017.

Complimentary lunch will be served.

WHEN:

Tuesday, August 15, 2017

11:30 a.m. PT

WHERE:

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

800 W. Olympic Blvd.

#A135

Los Angeles, CA 90015

REGISTER: RSVP here; space is limited.

CONTACT:

Fatima Afzal

TriNet

Fatima.Afzal@TriNet.com

510.875.7265