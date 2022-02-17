TriNet Receives Two 2021 TrustRadius Top Rated Awards for HR Management and Payroll

The Company’s products earn exceptional ratings from customers for ease-of-use and ability to save time

DUBLIN, Calif.— May 27, 2021 - TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that TrustRadius has recognized the company with two 2021 “Top Rated” awards. TriNet has won in two major HR categories: HR Management and Payroll.

“These awards are a great honor as they are based on feedback from our small and medium-size business customers,” said TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield. “We are proud to serve these businesses, which are the driving force behind the U.S. economy. We look forward to continuing to support them with comprehensive HR products and solutions that help them succeed.”

According to Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius, “Reviewers highlight TriNet’s ease of use for employees and administrators alike, as well as its excellent customer support. Recent reviewers also note the excellent range of options for affordable and cost-effective insurance plans within TriNet’s offerings.”

TriNet received an exceptional rating of 8.3 with over 850 reviews emphasizing the ease-of-use and time-saving nature of its products.

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer.

Here is a detailed criteria breakdown on the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine TopRated winners.