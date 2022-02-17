TriNet Recognized in San Francisco Business Times' "Fastest Growing Private Companies" Lists

Ten TriNet Small Business Clients also Featured in Annual Listings

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (Oct. 25, 2010) – TriNet, the country’s largest private provider of human resources outsourcing solutions to small businesses, is ranked #54 in the annual “Fastest Growing Private Companies” list by the San Francisco Business Times. The company was also ranked #18 in the publication’s “Fastest Growing Companies in the East Bay” list.

In addition to TriNet’s recognition on the lists, ten of its client companies we’re also included.

“We’re honored to be among the group of successful, high-growth companies recognized by the San Francisco Business Times this year,” said Burton Goldfield, TriNet’s President and CEO. “But more importantly, we’re thrilled to see so many of our clients featured as well. This is a clear example of how focusing on making our clients successful has reaped rewards for us as well.”

“Our inclusion in these lists is testament to our continued focus on providing entrepreneurs and small businesses with HR outsourcing tools and services that enable them to better focus on, and grow, their core business,” added Goldfield.

Fastest Growing Companies are ranked on percentage revenue growth from 2007 to 2009 (excluding 2008). To qualify, companies provide revenue figures for the years 2007, 2008 and 2009. The San Francisco Business Times partners with PricewaterhouseCoopers to conduct the research and produce the lists. The rankings appeared in the October 22 edition of the Business Times and were announced at an awards reception on October 20, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

