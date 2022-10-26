TriNet Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Dublin, CA — November 3, 2022 — TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resource solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the release of its 2022 TriNet Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report details the central role ESG plays in TriNet’s operations.

“From the SMBs we serve to our incredible colleagues and the communities where we live and work, people matter at TriNet. This includes an ongoing commitment to the social and environmental factors that impact all of us,” said TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield. “Our commitment is demonstrated in TriNet’s second annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report, where we spotlight the evolution, growth and leadership of our ESG efforts and our company.”

TriNet’s release of its second annual ESG report provides additional transparency to its stakeholders, as well as details on its sustainability practices, social responsibility and robust corporate governance framework. Through the information disclosed in the report, TriNet underscores its core values (Lead with the Customer, Stand Together, Act with Integrity, Make an Impact, Be Incredible), which remain the foundation of the company’s culture. Read TriNet’s 2022 ESG report and learn more at our newly developed site dedicated to highlighting TriNet’s ESG program initiatives and progress: https://www.trinet.com/about-us/esg.

“ESG at TriNet includes more than compliance and letters,” said Samantha Wellington, TriNet’s Executive Vice President of Business Affairs, CLO and Secretary. “TriNet’s ESG program allows our team members to share our focus on the environment in which we all live, how we think about our impact on the society in which we operate and the structures we put in place to enable support of all stakeholders. ESG matters to TriNet, and these are initiatives we all care about, regardless of how the activity is categorized.”

The report imparts TriNet’s commitment to its customers, colleagues, and community, with special attention given to the company’s evolution and leadership over the last year. Highlights of TriNet’s 2022 ESG report include:

Environmental policy: TriNet developed a new policy that details its promise to practice responsible corporate citizenship, engage in sustainable activities and promote stakeholder awareness.

Business travel reduction: TriNet limits colleagues’ permissible travel to that which has significant value for its business and for which remote communication technologies are inadequate to the task at hand. In 2022, TriNet is on target to reduce air miles traveled by nearly 50% and hotel stays by more than 66% from 2019, the last full year before the pandemic.

Teaming up with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC): TriNet joined HRC’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act, a leading group of U.S. employers that support the Equality Act, federal legislation that would provide the same basic protections to LGBTQ+ people as are provided to other protected groups under federal law. Alongside the Human Rights Campaign and Freedom For All Americans, TriNet also signed onto the Business Statement Opposing Anti-LGBTQ+ State Legislation, joining more than 200 major companies.

Human Rights and Labor Standards: TriNet values compliance with universal standards of labor rights and recognizes how they are fundamental in promoting those global human rights. TriNet demonstrated its commitment to human rights and fair working conditions by creating a policy that reaffirms how we’ve historically operated.

Enrich™ product line: TriNet announced the launch of Enrich™, a revolutionary product line that empowers our customers to expand the benefits available to their employees. The current products include Enrich Access allowing customers to offer tax-free travel reimbursements to their employees for medical care received far from their home, Enrich Adopt allowing customers to offer their employees tax-favored reimbursements for expenses incurred during the adoption process, and Enrich Learn allowing customers to offer tax-free educational assistance to their employees. TriNet plans to continue expanding the Enrich product line.

Board composition: Currently, nine directors serve on TriNet’s board, including three directors who identify as women and three directors from historically underrepresented communities.

Vendor Code of Conduct: TriNet implemented a code of conduct for vendors, suppliers, contractors, consultants, agents and their employees, holding them to high ethical standards including environmental sustainability, human rights and a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are not historical and are predictive in nature or that depend upon or refer to future events, conditions, or otherwise contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as but not limited to “ability,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “hope,” “impact,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “value,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or variations intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our current expectations and any past or future results, performance or achievements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.