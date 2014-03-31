TriNet SMBeat Report Shows Average Employee Works 5.14 Hours Longer Per Month Than in 2007

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – July 10, 2014 –TriNet
(NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-basedprovider of HR services
, today announced the findings of its June 2014 issue of TriNet SMBeat, a monthly analysis of small to medium-sized business (SMB) employment and human capital economic indicators. Among other findings, the report highlights that employees today are working an average of 5.14 hours more per month than in 2007. June’s SMBeat features an analysis of how full-time employees across various industries reacted to economic changes by how they allocated their time between work and leisure. Additionally, the report utilizes data from the TriNet Population[1] to show how the use of paid time off changed before, during and after the recession.
Compared to the 12-month period leading up to the start of the Great Recession,[2] the reports shows that employees in all industries except professional services saw an increase in monthly working hours during the recession. The percentage increase ranged from 2.6% to 5.6% over the prior year. According to the report, working hours have not returned to pre-recession levels and were 3% higher in 2013 than in 2007.These findings indicate that the reduction in workforce during the Great Recession put pressure on the existing employees to increase the hours spent at work to fill in the gaps left by those who were laid off. This could come at the expense of time spent on leisure activities, and an imbalance of work versus leisure hours can take its toll on both employees and employers. According to a study published by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development regarding the well-being of persons throughout the world, this includes numerous health problems that result from not spending the recommended time on exercise and taking care of oneself.
[3]For example, a third party study from 2012 showed that American businesses spend $344 billion per year on stress related health care costs.
[4]Other studies suggest that long breaks replenish job performance while vacation deprivation increases mistakes and resentment of co-workers.
[5]The negative impact on productivity from overworked employees could reduce a company’s ability to accomplish goals that translate to the bottom line. As a result, employers who encourage workers to take time off could get ahead of the competition by ensuring employees are at their maximum productivity and contribution to the firm.Below are the key findings of the June 2014 TriNet SMBeat Report. The leisure time and working hours data found in this report are the results of an analysis performed on the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) American Time Use Survey data (ATUS).
[6]All data related to Paid Time Off (PTO) and net job growth is sourced from the TriNet Population.[7]
For more information on TriNet, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.
###
About TriNet
TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit https://www.trinet.com.
Media Contacts:
Jock Breitwieser Michelle Sieling
TriNet Horn Group
Jock.Breitwieser@TriNet.comMichelle.Sieling@horngroup.com
(510) 875-7250 (415) 905-4013
TriNet, Ambitions Realized and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.
[1] Throughout this document and the SMBeat the TriNet Population refers to the full time salaried employees from our more than 240,000 worksite employees.
[2] The Great Recession refers to the economic downturn beginning in December 2007 and ending in June 2009.
[3] OECD Better Life Index: Work-Life Balance
[4] Marketplace.org Americans not taking vacation and it hurts. November 27, 2012
[5]The Atlantic: The Case for Vacation: Why Science Says Breaks Are Good for Productivity
[6] American Time Use Survey
[7] As of March 31, 2014
[8] All historical estimates in previous SMBeat publications are routinely revised to incorporate additional data and recalculated seasonal adjustment factors.
[9] Ibid
[10] Ibid
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.