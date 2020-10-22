TriNet Survey Reveals Surprising Insights About the Challenges and Opportunities Facing Small and Medium-Size Business Owners

Ground-breaking Survey Featured in RISE, TriNet’s New Dynamic Digital Platform where SMBs Can Get Inspired, and Receive New Perspectives and Learnings on Growing Business
Dublin, CA — October 22, 2020 — TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size (SMB) businesses, today announced the launch of RISE, a digital platform where business owners and employees can find new perspectives and learnings to elevate their workplace.
Launched today, RISE features the results of a TriNet SMB Pulse survey. The survey is a revealing look at the experiences and mindset of SMB founders, much of which debunks common assumptions about the future of work. The survey offers actionable intelligence for entrepreneurs, such as:
“We were encouraged by some of the opportunities for SMBs that were revealed by this research,” said TriNet SVP, CMO and CCO, Michael Mendenhall. “What others might find surprising—but what we instinctively knew—is that extreme challenges that COVID-19 presents for SMBs has not damaged the will and determination of business owners. These are the people at the heart of innovation in America; whose businesses keep this country’s economy running.”
Mendenhall added, “I am also thrilled to unveil RISE – TriNet’s dynamic platform that offers balance and strength through inspiring stories from real people. Our goal is for businesses to gain new perspective and learnings to elevate their workplace.”
RISE will offer frequent updates, tools for growth and inspirational, authentic, on-the-ground stories from real people and real businesses. It celebrates work that puts people first. The platform is personalized and engaging for the needs of each user—whether on-the-go or on the job. Business owners and their employees can learn from those who do the incredible and celebrate success together.
SMB Pulse, conducted with third-party research firm Bredin, surveyed 500 principals of U.S. companies between September 26 – October 13 with one to 500 employees, including: 250 Very Small Businesses (VSBs) with one to 19 employees (97.7% weighting); 150 Small Businesses (SBs) with 20 to 99 employees (2.0% weighting); 100 Mid-sized Businesses (MBs) with 100 to 500 employees (0.3% weighting). The data cited in the research represents the opinions of the survey respondents and not those of TriNet or its employees.
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.
|
Investors:
|
Media:
TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.