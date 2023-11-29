TriNet to Address How AI is Changing the Landscape of HR at SXSW and Hosts Pitch Competition for Entrepreneurs and Innovators

Press Releases

Dublin, CA — March 7, 2024

WHAT: Live Panel Discussion – Automating Benefits: How AI Reimagines the Landscape of HR

While fast emerging as an essential tool in the workplace, AI has also opened up new lanes for the health and welfare of workers. TriNet SVP, CMO & CCO Michael Mendenhall is joined by Healthee CEO & Co-Founder Guy Benjamin for a discussion moderated by journalist Abigail Bassett on the power of automation and personalization in HR and the future of benefits as Al innovation develops further. Request an invitation.

TriNet PeopleForceX Pitch Competition

Participating entrepreneurs and innovators will present their ideas or products to a panel of local investors, potential partners, and a live audience, aiming to elevate their ventures to the next level. Additionally, one winner will receive a credit of up to $5,000 to be applied towards their TriNet PEO administrative services fee. Register to attend.

WHO: Michael Mendenhall – TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, and Chief Communications Officer

Guy Benjamin – Healthee CEO and Co-Founder

Abigail Bassett – Journalist, panel moderator

Kate Kozak – TriNet Strategic Partnerships Director, pitch competition host

WHEN: Monday, March 11, 2024

Live Panel Discussion at 1:30 p.m. CT

TriNet PeopleForceX Pitch Competition at 3:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Live Panel: Inc. Founders House at Foxy’s Proper Pub

201 Brazos Street, Austin, TX

TriNet PeopleForceX Pitch Competition: WeWork

600 Congress Avenue, 14th Floor, Austin, TX

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.