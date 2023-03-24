01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
HOME > ABOUT US > NEWS AND PRESS > PRESS RELEASES > TRINET TO HOST...
Press Releases

TriNet to Host Second Annual Small Business Week Summit May 1-4

DUBLIN, Calif. — April 19, 2023

WHAT: TriNet’s Second Annual Small Business Week Virtual Summit

TriNet’s Small Business Week Summit will feature a curated series of discussions and interviews with thought leaders and experts who understand the unique challenges of running SMBs. Each session will incorporate topics that are top of mind, such as funding for growth, how to scale and stay agile, startup tracks, innovative ways to use the new HR tech, how the latest trends in HR could impact your business and much more. The virtual event will run during National Small Business Week, the country’s weeklong celebration of the vital role that entrepreneurs and small businesses play in driving the U.S. economy forward.

TriNet is also participating in the U.S. Small Business Administration 2023 National Small Business Week (NSBW) series of events with an interview with TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield and Michael Mendenhall, TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer, who discuss their unique perspectives on key topics of interest to SMBs for the second half of 2023. Areas covered during their insightful session include access to capital, resiliency and focus, layoffs across the tech industry, recruiting, retaining and engaging talent, and more.

WHEN: May 1 through May 4, 2023

WHERE: Free registration and full schedule available here.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


Investors:
Alex Bauer
TriNet
Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com
(510) 875-7201

Media:
Renee Brotherton / Josh Gross
TriNet
Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com
Josh.Gross@TriNet.com
(408) 646-5103 / (347) 432-8300

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.


Latest Press Releases

TriNet to Host Second Annual Small Business Week Summit May 1-4

April 19, 2023

TriNet’s Small Business Week Summit will feature a curated series of discussions and interviews with thought leaders and experts who understand the unique challenges of running SMBs. The virtual event will run during National Small Business Week, the country’s weeklong celebration of the vital role that entrepreneurs and small businesses play in driving the U.S. economy forward.

TriNet Unveils New Identity that Underscores Position as the Ideal Platform for Small and Medium-Size Businesses

April 3, 2023

TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the unveiling of its new identity that reflects its expanded business strategy which includes its human resources information system (HRIS), Enrich™ product line and R&D tax credit services.

TriNet Webinar: Weathering the Storm—Critical Considerations for SMBs to Navigate the Current Banking Crisis

March 24, 2023

As businesses work to stay afloat through the uncharted waters of the recent banking crisis, TriNet’s HR and business experts are here to lead you through the uncertain times.

Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information