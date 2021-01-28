TriNet to Host Webinar on the Importance of Data Privacy for Small and Medium Size Businesses

DUBLIN, Calif.—January 27, 2021

WHAT: TriNet Webinar: Data Privacy Day 2021: Why Privacy Is Important to Your Business

Lisa Waggoner, privacy officer and lead counsel, privacy at TriNet, along with Timothy Torres, chief security officer at TriNet, will discuss the importance of privacy and security, the causes of data breaches and what small and medium size businesses (SMBs) can do to avoid them. The 30-minute webinar will be available on demand on Thursday, January 28th.

Data Privacy Day is an annual international event that seeks to create awareness around the importance of respecting privacy, safeguarding data and enabling trust. SMBs have elevated this topic to be top-of-mind due to the proliferation of recent high-profile data breaches. TriNet will take a deep dive to inform SMBs of the necessary steps to take to protect data.





WHO: Lisa Waggoner, privacy officer and lead counsel, privacy, TriNet

Timothy Torres, chief security officer, TriNet

WHEN: Thursday, January 28, 2021

WHERE: Register here to join the webinar.





Investors:

Alex Bauer

TriNet

Investorrelations@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201 Media:

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com

(408) 646-5103





TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.