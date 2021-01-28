TriNet to Host Webinar on the Importance of Data Privacy for Small and Medium Size Businesses

DUBLIN, Calif.—January 27, 2021
WHAT: TriNet Webinar: Data Privacy Day 2021: Why Privacy Is Important to Your Business
Lisa Waggoner, privacy officer and lead counsel, privacy at TriNet, along with Timothy Torres, chief security officer at TriNet, will discuss the importance of privacy and security, the causes of data breaches and what small and medium size businesses (SMBs) can do to avoid them. The 30-minute webinar will be available on demand on Thursday, January 28th.
Data Privacy Day is an annual international event that seeks to create awareness around the importance of respecting privacy, safeguarding data and enabling trust. SMBs have elevated this topic to be top-of-mind due to the proliferation of recent high-profile data breaches. TriNet will take a deep dive to inform SMBs of the necessary steps to take to protect data.
WHO: Lisa Waggoner, privacy officer and lead counsel, privacy, TriNet
Timothy Torres, chief security officer, TriNet
WHEN: Thursday, January 28, 2021
WHERE: Register here to join the webinar.
|
Investors:
|
Media:
TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.