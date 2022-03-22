TriNet to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 26

DUBLIN, Calif.— April 26, 2022 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after U.S. market hours on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
TriNet will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on April 26, 2022 to discuss the financial results. TriNet encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10165328/f237e25d40.
For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5426 and requesting the "TriNet Conference Call."
The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at investor.trinet.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately one year. A telephonic replay will be available for two weeks following the conference call at +1 (412) 317-0088 conference ID: 3514623.
Investors:
Media:
