TriNet Unveils HR Insight

Powerful New Technology Platform Delivers Improved Access to Client Information, Numerous Reporting Options, and Enhanced Flexibility

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (July 2, 2012) – TriNet, a trusted provider of cloud-based HR services to small businesses, today announced the availability of HR Insight, a powerful new reporting tool that provides improved access to HR, payroll and benefit data, numerous options for creating reports, and enhanced flexibility for conducting advanced queries and report formatting. Select TriNet clients will begin using HR Insight in July, with full availability in Q4 2012. This product is completely integrated into TriNet’s HR portal and enables clients to access their data at any time.

HR Insight is a powerful technology platform that enables TriNet clients to view, sort, filter, and group many standard reports, as well as provides users the capability to print and export those reports. Organizations can also create and access custom reports and leverage advanced computation functionality.

“We’re excited about the availability of HR Insight because this easy-to-use product provides our clients with the industry-leading functionality to provide deep visibility into clients’ payroll, HR, and benefit administration activities,” said Jimmy Franzone, Vice President of Corporate Development at TriNet. “We’ve worked closely with our clients to ensure we’ve developed HR Insight to meet their specific needs, and they have served an instrumental role in driving the direction of this powerful new technology solution.”

With HR Insight, TriNet clients can view preformatted reports, can manipulate and edit standard reports, and can create custom reports using advanced query and report formatting. Custom reports allow users access to every data element so that they can build uniquely-relevant reports from scratch. The standard and custom tools both provide the ability to sort, filter, and group reports. Custom graphs or crosstab reports can also be created.

“HR Insight enables TriNet clients to analyze their data in more meaningful ways, and to do so in a fraction of the time and effort that many users experienced historically with legacy reporting tools and basic spreadsheets. Clients have loved the intuitiveness of HR Insight as well as the ability to do everything in one application, a critical factor which increases the security of the data,” added Franzone.

