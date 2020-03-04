



Dublin, CA―March 2, 2020 —

WHAT: Panel Discussion: Countering the #MeToo Backlash: Enlisting Men to Become Ambassadors for Change. Doug Riegelhuth, Vice President and Associate General Counsel, TriNet, will join other leaders to discuss inclusion strategies that stress the need to include, listen to and effectively engage men to help women advance and move the needle. The panel will explore the following topics: Identifying male allies

Developing an engagement strategy

How can you self-advocate in order to get buy-in from others?

What can law firms and corporations do to help?

Tips and success stories from the panelists



WHO: Panel speakers include:



Doug Riegelhuth

Vice President and Associate General Counsel

TriNet



Minh Hoang

Associate General Counsel

Myriad Genetics



Malte Schutz

Vice President, Global Head of Late-Stage & Marketed Medicines Safety

Genentech



WHEN: Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. PST WHERE: Parc 55 San Francisco

55 Cyril Magnin Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

