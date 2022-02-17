TriNet Webinar: Bridging the Health Coverage Gap—Facilitating Access to Alternative Offerings for Small and Medium Size Businesses

Continuing the Conversation on the Impact of COVID-19 to Small and Medium Size Businesses

WHAT: Webinar: Bridging the Health Coverage Gap

With COVID-19 delivering the U.S. economy a hard hit, along with employees at risk of losing their health coverage, small and medium size businesses need to understand the range of health coverage offerings available to them. TriNet is responding to the growing coverage gap by facilitating access to alternative health plan options in addition to COBRA. Topics to be discussed include:

Who might be at risk of losing health coverage as a result of the current crisis?

Health plan options for employees who lose coverage

Determining which option might be right for SMB owners and their employees

TriNet resources that can help SMBs navigate their options WHO: Ed Griese, Senior Vice President of Insurance Services, TriNet Jeff Smedsrud, Co-Founder Healthcare.com, Founder and CEO Pivot Health WHEN: Wednesday, April 1, 2020 | 10 – 11 a.m. PT/ 1 – 2 p.m. ET

WHERE: Register here to join TriNet’s continuing conversation about the impact of COVID-19 on SMBs. If unable to attend, register here and TriNet will email a link to the recording



