WHAT:

Webinar: Families First Coronavirus Response Act:

What Businesses with Under 500 Employees Need to Know



Samantha Wellington, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary at TriNet, in collaboration with Fisher Phillips LLP, a leading labor and employment law firm, will address the impact of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act on business operations. This timely webinar will cover the following topics and more:

New requirements for expanded family and medical leave

New requirements for paid sick leave

How will employers pay for the paid sick leave and family and medical leave In addition, TriNet’s COVID-19 blog series recently addressed this newly appointed act by covering key provisions to help small and medium size businesses (SMBs) keep up with new legal requirements.