DUBLIN, Calif.— April 6, 2021

WHAT: TriNet Webinar: HR Challenges and Pitfalls as Employees Return to Work

The importance of creating a positive culture within a hybrid work environment and maintaining business continuity in the face of future COVID disruptions, just scratch the surface of topics that need to be addressed as business leaders prepare to return their workforce to the office.

Jacqueline Breslin, director, HR & compliance services at TriNet, and Kelly Pacatte, SPHR, MBA, senior consultant, HR & compliance services at TriNet, will share insights into potential HR challenges that small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) will face and how to prepare for them as companies adapt to a new normal in the workplace. This includes timely topics such as helping managers and employees adjust to life back in the office, team building in the time of social distancing, and prioritizing employee safety and well-being.

WHO: Jacqueline Breslin, director, HR & compliance services, TriNet

Kelly Pacatte, SPHR, MBA, senior consultant, HR & compliance services, TriNet

WHEN: Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET



WHERE: Register here to join the webinar.





About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.





Investors:

Alex Bauer

TriNet

Investorrelations@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201 Media:

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com

(408) 646-5103





TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.