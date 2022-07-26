TriNet HR Experts to Discuss the Latest on Fast-Changing State Laws and Benefit Offerings that Provide Choice and Protect Privacy

DUBLIN, Calif.— August 9, 2022

WHAT: TriNet Webinar: Navigating SMB Employee Benefits in a Post-Dobbs World

This webinar will address continued concerns of small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Dobbs decision.

Hear the latest on fast-changing state laws and complexities

Learn about offerings for employees that provide choice and protect privacy





WHO: Samantha Wellington, Executive Vice President, Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, TriNet

Alex Warren, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, TriNet

WHEN: Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET

WHERE: Register here to join the webinar.





About TriNet