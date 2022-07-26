TriNet HR Experts to Discuss the Latest on Fast-Changing State Laws and Benefit Offerings that Provide Choice and Protect Privacy
DUBLIN, Calif.— August 9, 2022
WHAT: TriNet Webinar: Navigating SMB Employee Benefits in a Post-Dobbs World
This webinar will address continued concerns of small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Dobbs decision.
WHO: Samantha Wellington, Executive Vice President, Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, TriNet
Alex Warren, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, TriNet
WHEN: Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET
WHERE: Register here to join the webinar.
Investors:
Media:
