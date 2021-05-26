01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Press Releases

TriNet Webinar: Recruiting and Onboarding in a Virtual or Hybrid Environment

DUBLIN, Calif.— May 19, 2021

WHAT: TriNet Webinar: Recruiting and Onboarding in a Virtual or Hybrid Environment

The way we work changed dramatically in the last year, with lasting impact on every aspect of running a business—including the hiring process. The switch to remote recruiting means businesses must re-imagine how they attract, onboard and retain top talent in order to remain competitive in a more virtual world.

In this webinar, four TriNet human resources experts will discuss a variety of opportunities and challenges for recruiting and onboarding an empowered, effective and engaged workforce from afar. Topics include:

  • Screening and interviewing candidates effectively
  • Welcoming new employees by providing the infrastructure, tools and support they need to thrive
  • Creating special moments to keep new hires engaged and committed throughout their employee journey
  • Using agile practices to create a positive, rewarding, and empowering candidate and employee experience


WHO: Kristine Gunn, executive director, talent & organization management

Darby Starnes, manager, learning & development

Barbara Bevilacqua, director, talent & organization management

Kristin Russum, director, talent & organization management

WHEN: Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET

WHERE: Register here to join the webinar.



Investors:
Alex Bauer
TriNet
Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com
(510) 875-7201

Media:
Renee Brotherton / Josh Gross
TriNet
Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com
Josh.Gross@TriNet.com
(408) 646-5103 / (347) 432-8300

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.


