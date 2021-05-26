DUBLIN, Calif.— May 19, 2021

WHAT: TriNet Webinar: Recruiting and Onboarding in a Virtual or Hybrid Environment

The way we work changed dramatically in the last year, with lasting impact on every aspect of running a business—including the hiring process. The switch to remote recruiting means businesses must re-imagine how they attract, onboard and retain top talent in order to remain competitive in a more virtual world.

In this webinar, four TriNet human resources experts will discuss a variety of opportunities and challenges for recruiting and onboarding an empowered, effective and engaged workforce from afar. Topics include:

Screening and interviewing candidates effectively

Welcoming new employees by providing the infrastructure, tools and support they need to thrive

Creating special moments to keep new hires engaged and committed throughout their employee journey

Using agile practices to create a positive, rewarding, and empowering candidate and employee experience





WHO: Kristine Gunn, executive director, talent & organization management

Darby Starnes, manager, learning & development

Barbara Bevilacqua, director, talent & organization management

Kristin Russum, director, talent & organization management

WHEN: Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET

WHERE: Register here to join the webinar.