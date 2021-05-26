DUBLIN, Calif.— May 19, 2021
WHAT: TriNet Webinar: Recruiting and Onboarding in a Virtual or Hybrid Environment
The way we work changed dramatically in the last year, with lasting impact on every aspect of running a business—including the hiring process. The switch to remote recruiting means businesses must re-imagine how they attract, onboard and retain top talent in order to remain competitive in a more virtual world.
In this webinar, four TriNet human resources experts will discuss a variety of opportunities and challenges for recruiting and onboarding an empowered, effective and engaged workforce from afar. Topics include:
WHO: Kristine Gunn, executive director, talent & organization management
Darby Starnes, manager, learning & development
Barbara Bevilacqua, director, talent & organization management
Kristin Russum, director, talent & organization management
WHEN: Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET
WHERE: Register here to join the webinar.
