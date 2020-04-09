WHAT:

Webinar Series: Bridging the Cash Flow Gap—Navigating Small Business Relief Options

As part of the recently enacted CARES Act, the U.S. launched its small-business relief loan program last week; however, there are many questions surrounding the program. In this rapidly evolving COVID-19 environment, and as part of its ongoing web series, TriNet is hosting a webinar to help small and medium size businesses (SMBs) better understand small business relief options and considerations. Samantha Wellington, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary at TriNet in collaboration with Fisher Phillips LLP, a leading labor and employment law firm, will discuss pressing issues that SMBs should be thinking about today in order to maximize their ability to bridge the cash flow gap. The webinar will cover the following topics and more: Overview of the small business loan program

Current status of the loan program Is it too late to apply? What is working and not working for businesses in the process?

Strategies for keeping your loan forgivable, including where to focus your resources

Additional disaster and state relief available The webinar is the first of a multi-part series designed to help SMBs maintain liquidity during this challenging time.