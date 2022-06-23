TriNet Legal and HR Experts to discuss critical considerations for taking control of your business in an unpredictable environment

DUBLIN, Calif.— June 30, 2022

WHAT: TriNet Webinar: The Complexity of a Post-Dobbs Workplace—What SMBs Need to Know

This timely webinar will address questions that are top of mind for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Dobbs decision.



What the Dobbs decision means for SMB employers

Considerations of state-to-state legislation

Best practices for communicating with employees and more!



WHO: Samantha Wellington, Executive Vice President, Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, TriNet

Alex Warren, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, TriNet

WHEN: Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 12 p.m. PT – 1 p.m. / 3 p.m. ET – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Register here to join the webinar.



