Two Thirds of Small Business Owners Believe U.S. Government’s Policies are Unfavorable to Small Businesses

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – June 26, 2014 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, today announced results of its Small Business Confidence Survey. The survey explores the opinions of U.S. small business owners in regard to issues such as their outlook on the state of their companies and on federal and state legislation. According to the survey, conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of TriNet, 67% of small business owners believe that the U.S. Government’s policies are unfavorable toward small businesses, with 32% rating them very unfavorable. This survey was conducted online within the United States between January 20-30, 2014 among 206 U.S. owners of small businesses with 10-49 employees.
In addition to this concern surrounding legislation, the survey also found that:
The cost of complying with these regulations may be what is driving small business owner concerns about government regulations. According to a report released by the Heritage Foundation, the cost of federal regulations to businesses rose by $70 billion between 2009-2013. At the end of 2012, the number of federal regulations affecting small companies was 13% higher than at the end of 2008. In a report for the Office of Advocacy of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the per-employee cost of federal regulatory compliance was $10,585 for businesses with 19 or fewer employees, but only $7,755 for companies with 500 or more. Therefore, according to those numbers, small businesses face a larger per-employee cost for complying with government regulations than big companies.
Supporting Quote
Burton Goldfield, President and CEO, TriNet
“Complying with government regulations can be a complex issue for small businesses. Irrespective of good intentions, the changes ushered in by the Affordable Care Act have made it even more challenging for companies to stay compliant. TriNet is committed to supporting small businesses and I strongly believe our solutions can help owners stay in line with government policies so they have more time to spend growing their business.”
6 Small Business Confidence Survey
7 Small Business Confidence Survey
8 Small Business Confidence Survey
9 Small Business Confidence Survey
10 Small Business Confidence Survey
11 The Heritage Foundation: http://www.heritage.org/research/reports/2013/05/red-tape-rising-regulation-in-obamas-first-term
12 Forbes: http://www.forbes.com/sites/waynecrews/2013/02/06/small-business-regulations-surge-under-obama/
13 U.S. Small Business Administration: http://archive.sba.gov/advo/research/rs371tot.pdf
For more information on TriNet, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.
###Methodology
The Harris Poll survey was conducted online within the United States on behalf of Horn Group and their client TriNet between January 20-30, 2014 among 206 U.S. owners of small businesses with 10-49 employees. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables, please contact Michelle Sieling at michelle.sieling@horngroup.com or 415-905-4013.
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.
Media Contacts:
Jock Breitwieser Michelle Sieling
TriNet Horn Group
Jock.Breitwieser@TriNet.com Michelle.Sieling@horngroup.com
(510) 875-7250 (415) 905-4013
TriNet, Ambitions Realized and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.