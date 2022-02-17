With the Presidential Election Just Days Away, TriNet Survey Reveals Workers’ Feelings on the ACA

More workers are in favor of keeping the ACA than getting rid of it entirely

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – November 4, 2016 - A new survey released by TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, underscores how employees at small and midsize businesses (SMBs) feel about the current presidential election. Specifically, the TriNet survey gauged how employees at SMBs feel about the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which of the two major candidates they think is doing a better job addressing their ACA concerns and how this will influence how they vote on November 8.[1]

Workers have mixed feelings about the ACA’s future

There were more respondents (25%) who do not want to see the ACA repealed than those (19%) who would like to see it go away. However, the majority of respondents (30%) want to keep the ACA, but would like to see it restructured.

Employee attitudes toward ACA effectiveness are generally positive

The ACA is good for U.S. employees, according to 46% of respondents. Not everyone feels this way, though – 21% don’t think it’s good for the country and 25% are unsure.

of respondents. Not everyone feels this way, though – don’t think it’s good for the country and are unsure. When it comes to ease of receiving personal health care benefits for themselves and their families, 19% of respondents find it easier with the ACA, while 14% find it more difficult. A whopping 42% of respondents, however, have noticed no difference in healthcare services since the ACA was implemented.

There is a clear candidate preference when it comes to ACA performance

While 37% of respondents think that Hillary Clinton is doing a better job than Donald Trump in addressing ACA concerns for SMBs, only 11% think that Trump is doing the better job. Nearly one-quarter of respondents (23%) think neither candidate is doing a good job of addressing ACA concerns for SMBs.

Many respondents will consider the ACA when voting

35% of respondents said the ACA is a major or large factor in how they will vote in the election.

of respondents said the ACA is a major or large factor in how they will vote in the election. 25% said the ACA is a small factor in their voting decision.

said the ACA is a small factor in their voting decision. 18% said the ACA does not factor into their vote at all.

Supporting Quotes

Sheryl Southwick, Executive Director, Benefits Compliance, TriNet

“Since its inception, the Affordable Care Act has been a major issue for America’s employers, especially SMBs. The same goes for their employees. This election will potentially have a major impact on how the ACA will affect businesses and employees for at least the next four years. It is important that the new president acknowledges SMB needs when considering the ACA. Similarly, SMBs need to stay on top of ACA changes in order to not fall out of compliance. TriNet will continue to stay ahead of regulatory changes that our clients need to know.”

To stay connected, follow TriNet on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

For the latest HR thought leadership, subscribe to the TriNet Blog.

###

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to midsize businesses (SMBs). We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

Media Contacts:

Jock Breitwieser

TriNet

Jock.Breitwieser@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7250

TriNet, Ambitions Realized and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.