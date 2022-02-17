ZinePak Offers Comprehensive Employee Benefits and Recruits Top Talent with TriNet

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – May 28, 2013 – TriNet, a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, today announced it added entertainment publisher, ZinePak, as a client. ZinePak, headquartered in New York, NY, creates custom interactive publications for targeted super fans of music, movies, sports, events and brands. The company, which made Wall Street Journal’s ‘Startup of the Year’ in 2013, selected TriNet to offer its employees top-tier benefits and to entice top talent to join their growing company. In addition, customizable HR service features give ZinePak a competitive advantage against bigger competitors.

With TriNet, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can obtain an extensive range of cost-effective benefits. For example, companies are able to offer employees tiered levels of a PPO plan, as well as additional HMO options, plus ancillary benefits such as flexible spending accounts. This can help attract and retain top talent. It can also improve employee satisfaction and productivity, thanks to a suite of benefits at a price point that SMBs frequently cannot obtain on their own.

TriNet’s cloud-based integrated HR services provide payroll and benefits together on a single platform, as well as high-level HR expertise through on-site staff. TriNet can act as a company’s entire HR department, eliminate the need for in-house staff or infrastructure, help lower cost and alleviate the burden of HR administration.

With TriNet, clients can offer competitive benefits to attract and retain top talent and are able to simplify the administrative burden of HR. This approach allows company management of ZinePak to focus on what matters most – growing their business.

Kim Kaupe, Co-Founder, ZinePak

“ZinePak chose TriNet to offer its employees full healthcare benefits and flex spending because TriNet allows us the peace of mind to spend time doing what we love – elevating entertainment! Without worries of compliance, health care cost fluctuations, or changing tax codes we are able to enjoy the convenience of an ‘all-in-one’ HR service. Having a partner like TriNet we are able to not only take care of our current employees, but also to recruit top talent within our highly competitive industry.”

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

